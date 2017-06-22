Five more competitors announced for the Mae Young Classic

Jun 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

-Tessa Blanchard: 3rd generation superstar and frequent NXT guest

-Abbey Laith (fka Kimber Lee, pictured above): independent wrestling sensation who has competed in Shimmer, Shine and has even won gold in a male division in Chikara.

-Taynara Conti: described as a 5’6″ black belt in judo and a blue belt in bjj.

-Kavita Devi: a student of The Great Khali who recently attended the WWE tryout in Dubai.

-Jazzy Gebert, aka The Alpha Female: a former TNA and Stardom wrestler who stands 6’1″ and weighs 190 lbs.

