Daniel Bryan training for Return to the Ring

The leader of the “Yes Movement” said yesterday in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he’s training for a comeback. Bryan is the final year of a 5 year contract and has said in the past that he has been working on a more grounded style of wrestling and will be taking less high risks in the ring, if the stars align and he steps foot in a The squared circle again.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio also today said it’s not a question of IF Daniel Bryan wrestles ever again, it’s a question of WHEN.

Alvarez believes WWE will do “anything it takes” to keep Bryan on board with the company and Alvarez believes that, if Daniel wants to wrestler again, WWE will have to work out a contract that will allow him to work for New Japan and CMLL, like he has expressed in the past.

Although WWE doesn’t allow their talent to work other promotions, WWE’s hands might be tied, come negotiations, considering Bryan and Brie Bella, are a huge part of Total Divas & Total Bellas on the E! Network.

source: THE SpOTLight





