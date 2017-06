Buff Bagwell on why he is retiring from the ring

“It’s really more of the fact that I don’t want to come out and not look like Buff. I don’t know how much longer I can do that. I really don’t. I am never going to come out and have people say, ‘You know that Buff guy that used to look like this? Well now he looks like this…'”

source: WZ

