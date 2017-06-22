Audio: Cornette’s reaction to Russo’s legal action against him
warning: strong language
(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)
More from my site
- Audio: Jim Cornette Responds to Vince Russo
- Audio: Jim Cornette talks Triple H/Current WWE, TNA, Russo, Herd, Owen, and more
- Vince Russo Offers to Make Peace with Jim Cornette, Wendy’s Restaurant & Cornette Responds
- Gerweck Report with D-Lo Brown: Why he feels Savage will never get into the WWE HOF, Dixie not growing in the biz, PG rating, and more
- Kevin Owens reacts to Cornette, Russo, praise for Roman Reigns, and more
- GRP #39: Thoughts on WWE Battleground, poor TNA attendance, Russo, and more
More from my site
- Audio: Jim Cornette Responds to Vince Russo
- Audio: Jim Cornette talks Triple H/Current WWE, TNA, Russo, Herd, Owen, and more
- Vince Russo Offers to Make Peace with Jim Cornette, Wendy’s Restaurant & Cornette Responds
- Gerweck Report with D-Lo Brown: Why he feels Savage will never get into the WWE HOF, Dixie not growing in the biz, PG rating, and more
- Kevin Owens reacts to Cornette, Russo, praise for Roman Reigns, and more
- GRP #39: Thoughts on WWE Battleground, poor TNA attendance, Russo, and more