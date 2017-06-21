WWE represented in three categories at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

WWE will be represented in three different categories at this year’s Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Reality TV Show, Choice Male Athlete, and Choice Female Athlete. Total Bellas has been nominated in the reality TV category while John Cena got the nod in the male athlete category. The Bella Twins and Sasha Banks are also nominated in the female athlete category. Voting is open via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite nominees. More information for voting is available at teenchoice.com. The show airs live on Sunday, August 13 at 8PM ET on FOX.

