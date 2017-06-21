WWE planning a romantic storyline for Bayley heading into Summerslam

According to online reports, WWE is planning a huge romantic angle for Bayley for Summerslam.

WWE officials are planning to continue focusing on Bayley’s innocence, and it’s going to come to light that Bayley has never kissed a man before. The idea is that angle will continue to be pushed heading into Summerslam with her having her first kiss after her match at the event.

There is some speculation that Corey Graves is the favorite for the role, but the powers that be have yet to make up their mind about who will play the man in this scenario. On paper, an angle like this could be cute, but there is a good chance most WWE fans will really dislike it.

