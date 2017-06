Wrestling promoter passes away

AIW promoter Chris Bryan (Chandler Biggins) has sadly passed away following complications from what was previously a bacterial infection but progressed to the point he was put in a medically induced coma. He actually recovered from that and was going through rehab, had a second surgery a few weeks ago, then suddenly passed away last night.

source: angrymarks.com

