Triple H says Seth Rollins is the future of WWE

“To stand in the ring with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 was an amazing moment for me. He’s an amazing performer and is kind of the current and future of WWE in many ways. It’s hard to describe.

Seeing him evolve from ROH to NXT to his development from the Shield to his singles run as WWE Champion.

Seeing where he’s come from to where he’s at now, it’s very gratifying for me. I’m proud that he will be the cover star for WWE 2K18 and the front man for the future of this business”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)