Triple H says Seth Rollins is the future of WWE

Jun 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“To stand in the ring with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 was an amazing moment for me. He’s an amazing performer and is kind of the current and future of WWE in many ways. It’s hard to describe.

Seeing him evolve from ROH to NXT to his development from the Shield to his singles run as WWE Champion.

Seeing where he’s come from to where he’s at now, it’s very gratifying for me. I’m proud that he will be the cover star for WWE 2K18 and the front man for the future of this business”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad