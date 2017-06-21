Triple H on Brock Lesnar facing Samoa Joe at Great Balls Of Fire

“Brock Lesnar is one of those once in a lifetime athletes. A guy that is 300 pounds but when he moves – it’s like being in the water with a shark. There’s a movement and then he’s on you. It’s incredible how fast, agile, how quick of an athlete Brock Lesnar is. It’s almost indescribable until you’re in there with him, how good he is. How fast, strong, and intense he is. It’s why he has been a success and everything he has ever done. It’s why he was UFC champion, it’s why he’s been a multiple time WWE Champion, but then again – Samoa Joe is a different level of athlete as well. I think it’s going to be an interesting contest and I think, if nothing else, you’re going to see two bulls go at it. It will be very physical, to say the least – it always is with Brock Lesnar.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)