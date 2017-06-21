Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Mike & Maria Kanellis Entrance Video, Emma – Alexa Bliss

Jun 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the new WWE entrance video for Mike & Maria Kanellis:

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce
* Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

– Emma tweeted the following last night on RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss following their altercation on Monday’s RAW:

