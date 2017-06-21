Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Mike & Maria Kanellis Entrance Video, Emma – Alexa Bliss

– Below is the new WWE entrance video for Mike & Maria Kanellis:

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce

* Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. The Ealy Brothers

* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

– Emma tweeted the following last night on RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss following their altercation on Monday’s RAW:

The smartest thing you could have done was run away from me like a little coward! 👏

I still have plans for that championship though! #WWE 😎 pic.twitter.com/emH6zPKVmR — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) June 21, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 27 times, 27 visits today)