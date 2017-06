Shane Helms: “I’ve never been an ass-kisser”

I've never been an ass-kisser and I damn sure wasn't gonna start with an owl. 😁👍🏻 — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017

We reported yesterday that producers Helms, Al Snow, and Pat Kenney were let go by Impact Wrestling as a cost cutting measure.

