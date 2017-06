Via sportskeeda:

Our sources report that WWE is planning a Punjabi Prison Match between current WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal and former champion Randy Orton at WWE Battleground. This will be the third time that WWE will be arranging such a match, the last one having taken place between the creator of the match format, The Great Khali, and Batista at No Mercy in 2007.

