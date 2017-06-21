Rhyno Working More Singles Matches, Ladder Match Collection, GLOW Preview

– Below is a new preview for Netflix’s GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) series, which premieres this Friday. The series features former WWE/TNA star Awesome Kong (Kharma) and actress Alison Brie, among others.

– As noted, Rhyno wrestled Kalisto before Monday’s WWE RAW in a match for this week’s Main Event episode. It appears Rhyno and Heath Slater may be splitting up as Rhyno is booked for singles matches at RAW live events this summer.

– The WWE Network Ladder Match Collection is now available for viewing. Cathy Kelley looks at the new collection in this video:

