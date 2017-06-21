Reason why The Miz recruited Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

Jun 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Reason Why The Miz Recruited Bo Dallas And Curtis Axel

The Wrestling Observer reports that the reason why The Miz recruited Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas has to do with the debut of Mike and Maria Kanellis.

Sunday night at Money in The Bank, Mike and Maria Kanellis joined Smackdown Live as a duo, and it’s being reported that WWE doesn’t want to have two power couples on separate brands. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel joined up with The Miz and Maryse so they can now work with a full faction as opposed to working as a power duo.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad