Reason Why The Miz Recruited Bo Dallas And Curtis Axel

The Wrestling Observer reports that the reason why The Miz recruited Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas has to do with the debut of Mike and Maria Kanellis.

Sunday night at Money in The Bank, Mike and Maria Kanellis joined Smackdown Live as a duo, and it’s being reported that WWE doesn’t want to have two power couples on separate brands. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel joined up with The Miz and Maryse so they can now work with a full faction as opposed to working as a power duo.

