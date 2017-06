Poll results: Best match at WWE’s Money in the Bank?

Styles vs. Nakamura vs. Ziggler vs. Zayn vs. Corbin vs. Owens (68%, 134 Votes)

The Usos vs. The New Day (11%, 21 Votes)

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton (7%, 13 Votes)

Carmella vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lynch (7%, 13 Votes)

The Ascension vs. Breezango (6%, 11 Votes)

Naomi vs. Lana (3%, 6 Votes)

Total Voters: 198

