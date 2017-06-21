NXT TakeOver Brooklyn VIP Package announced

Jun 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

NXT Takeover Brooklyn VIP Package

WWE has announced the following:

NXT Take Over Brooklyn VIP Packages Saturday August 19, 2017 Barclays Center/Brooklyn, NY

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP

Saturday, August 19, 2017 5:45 PM

WWE VIP Orlando, FL

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn VIP Package Includes:

– VIP Suite seating during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn at Barclays Center

– Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the Show

– Photo Opportunities with NXT Superstars*

– Group Photo on Entrance Ramp (via backstage entrance)*

– VIP Access to Merchandise Stand before doors open

– NXT Takeover: Brooklyn Collectible Poster

*All Photos will be emailed to you following NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

Price at $500

** A WWE Representative will be in communication via email the week of August 14 to confirm your meeting point at Barclays Center. Please be sure to provide a valid email address at time of purchase.

*A LIMITED AMOUNT OF THESE PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE. GET THEM NOW!!*

