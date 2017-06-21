New WWE NXT Ring Name, John Cena Takes Questions from New Yorkers (Video), James Ellsworth

Jun 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Vanity Fair posted this video of John Cena answering questions from New Yorkers on the street. When asked if he likes being a celebrity, Cena says he doesn’t consider himself one, he’s just a normal dude from Westbury, MA trying to figure everything out. Cena also says his current man crush is comedian Kevin Hart.

– The former Kimber Lee (Kimberly Frankele) is now using the name Abbey Laith in WWE NXT. She has been confirmed for the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.

– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has banned James Ellsworth from the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match set for next Tuesday’s SmackDown. Ellsworth has been tweeting on the ban and Bryan forcing Carmella to relinquish her MITB briefcase. Below are some of this tweets:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad