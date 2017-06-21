Mike & Maria Kanellis Buzz, Sami Zayn’s Message to UK Cop, Big Cass In Slow Motion

– Below is slow motion video from Monday’s WWE RAW closing segment, which saw Big Cass turn on Enzo Amore:

– The debut of Mike & Maria Kanellis at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday brought some interest from fans as Maria Kanellis was the 7th most-searched Google term on Monday with 20,000 searches. F4Wonline.com notes that this is rare for a WWE name the day after a pay-per-view.

– As noted, Triple H recently presented police officer Charlie Guenigault with a custom WWE Title belt in London. Charlie is the 25 year old officer that fought terrorists during the recent London Bridge attacks while off-duty, and while wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt. We have photos from the meeting at this link. Sami sent this video message to Guenigault:

Last night, @TripleH paid a visit to heroic London police officer Charlie Guenigault, and brought with him this message from @iLikeSamiZayn. pic.twitter.com/89h96guwkg — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017

