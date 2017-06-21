Matt Hardy talks about potentially being “Broken” in WWE

Jun 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I definitely think there’s a chance. It’s something that’s a work in progress. Unfortunately, because of legal reasons, I really can’t go into that right now. But I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come wrestle in front of the WWE Universe, they chant and they address it and they acknowledge it. Please, keep doing that. I mean, we love it when they do that. And hopefully sooner than later we’ll be able to go into more detail about everything. When it happens, I’m not even going to say ‘if’, when it happens, it’s going to be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long, long time.”

Source: Reborn By Fate – The Hardy Boyz Interview

