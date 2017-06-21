Matt Hardy talks about potentially being “Broken” in WWE
“I definitely think there’s a chance. It’s something that’s a work in progress. Unfortunately, because of legal reasons, I really can’t go into that right now. But I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come wrestle in front of the WWE Universe, they chant and they address it and they acknowledge it. Please, keep doing that. I mean, we love it when they do that. And hopefully sooner than later we’ll be able to go into more detail about everything. When it happens, I’m not even going to say ‘if’, when it happens, it’s going to be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long, long time.”
Source: Reborn By Fate – The Hardy Boyz Interview
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
More from my site
- GRP with Matt Hardy: A possible return to WWE, Philosophical differences with Russo, TNA TV update, Jeff Hardy, and more
- Matt Hardy talks ECW, Heyman, TNA, more
- Former WWE superstar says he is financially set for life
- 3/13/17 Weekly Wrestling Quiz
- Matt Hardy Comments on Last Night’s RAW, Says Storytelling In Wrestling Needs To Step Up
- Matt Hardy: “The wrestlers, the fans, the industry, need TNA”
More from my site
- GRP with Matt Hardy: A possible return to WWE, Philosophical differences with Russo, TNA TV update, Jeff Hardy, and more
- Matt Hardy talks ECW, Heyman, TNA, more
- Former WWE superstar says he is financially set for life
- 3/13/17 Weekly Wrestling Quiz
- Matt Hardy Comments on Last Night’s RAW, Says Storytelling In Wrestling Needs To Step Up
- Matt Hardy: “The wrestlers, the fans, the industry, need TNA”