Female WWE hopeful having visa issues, unable to report to Performance Center

We previously reported that former Australian Women’s champion Demi Bennett had agreed to terms with WWE on a developmental deal. Last week, she was set to leave her Australian homeland to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. However, we have learned that the 20 year old is having visa issues, and apparently there is no guarantee that the problem will be resolved any time soon. Bennett’s name had previously been rumored to be a participant in the upcoming Mae Young Classic, but that appears to be in jeopardy.

