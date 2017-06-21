Alberto El Patron praises Impact Wrestling for being different

“We talked about this since last month. To me it’s fantastic to have a company like Impact Wrestling to think in a better way for the fans trying to have a better product something better for the wrestling fans. We have a problem in wrestling. There’s one company and everyone wants to do what that company does. They don’t think outside the box… Impact Wrestling with the new owners, new talent, they are trying to do something different. They want to reach out to the Latino fans.”

