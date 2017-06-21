Alberto El Patron has familiar corner man for Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling today announced that Mexican wrestling legend Dos Caras will be making his debut at Slammiversary and will be in the corner of his son, Alberto El Patron, for the GFW/Impact world title unification match against Bobby Lashley.

“It’s an honor to welcome Dos Caras to Impact Wrestling for Slammiversary,” said Jeff Jarrett, Impact’s Chief Creative Officer. “I’m sure Dos Caras won’t be afraid to intervene on Alberto’s behalf, if need be, and he still carries a mighty punch.”

Dos Caras is considered one of Mexico’s biggest luchadores in history and is the brother of another Mexican wrestling icon, Mil Mascaras.

