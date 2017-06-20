WWE RAW Social Score, Randy Orton Hits 1800th Career RKO (Video), Becky Lynch

Jun 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Becky Lynch plays Final Fantasy XIV Online with The New Day in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 122,000 interactions with 25,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 82,000 Twitter interactions with 19,000 unique authors. RAW also had 189,000 Facebook interactions with 125,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 249,000 interactions with 173,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Randy Orton hit his 1800th career RKO at the WWE live event in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. Below is video of Orton hitting the move on WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad