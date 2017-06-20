WWE is hiring

Jun 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

If you have the capabilities to be a “Coordinating Road Producer” then WWE is hiring:

“As a key member WWE’s Digital & Social Video team, the Coordinating Road Producer will oversee production of taped and live vignettes and promos. This newly-created role will include directing Talent and Production staff as well as effectively liaising with TV Production, Creative Writing, and other stakeholders, including top executives. The Coordinating Producer will manage pre-production, production, and post production for Digital/Social field-produced elements including shoot set-ups in partnership with our TV Production team.”

