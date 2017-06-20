WWE Book Delayed, DDP’s Custom Title Belts, Noelle Foley Video, American Grit Viewership

– As seen below, Noelle Foley’s latest video blog features her trip to Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, WI:

– Below is a recent video from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, showing off his new custom World Heavyweight title belt from Main Event Belts. There are three different versions of the title, starting at $300 and going up to $1400.

– Sunday’s episode of American Grit on FOX with host John Cena drew 1.759 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.120 million viewers for the season two premiere. The increase comes with the US Golf Open championships serving as the lead-in. The show still ranked last among the big 4 networks (FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC) for that hour.

– WWE’s “Second Nature” book by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and daughter Charlotte Flair has been pushed back from a July release to a September 19th release. The book was co-written by Brian Shields, who wrote the first two editions of the WWE Encyclopedia. You can order the Flairs book on Amazon at this link.

– Below is a preview for upcoming WWE Network content including WWE Story Time episodes, The Mae Young Classic, WWE 24, WWE Ride Along and more:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)