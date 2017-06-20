Which Brand Gets the WWE TLC PPV?, Latest “Broken” Matt Hardy Teaser, Nikki Bella

– In a correction from earlier, Nikki Bella was not backstage for Sunday night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Her tweet on the women’s MITB match came from backstage at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Below is more video of Nikki at the awards last night:

– The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota issued the following on the 2017 WWE TLC pay-per-view:

WWE TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS PAY-PER-VIEW SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23. WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first pay-per-view in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view at Minneapolis’ Target Center – one of the first events to reopen the renovated arena this fall! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous pay-per-view of the year, TLC! SEE YOUR FAVORITE RAW SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE: ROMAN REIGNS SAMOA JOE SETH ROLLINS DEAN AMBROSE Intercontinental Champion – THE MIZ Raw Tag Team Champions – SHEAMUS & CESARO BRAY WYATT THE HARDY BOYZ Raw Women’s Champion – ALEXA BLISS …and many more! *Talent is subject to change*

– Below is the latest “Broken” teaser from Matt Hardy:

I have a PRIMAL PASSENGER within me that almost took OVAH today. Its power could leave my VESSEL #BROKEN. I cannot contain it much longer. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017

