What Happened After RAW, Finn Balor on Elias Samson, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– As seen on this week’s WWE RAW from Evansville, Indiana, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson lost to The Hardys. In the Fallout video below, Mike Rome asks an angry Gallows and Anderson for comments on the loss. Anderson rants on how they’re legends and Gallows says the last thing they need is a nerd coming up on them after they were short-changed. Gallows says they are sick and tired of being short-changed, and that ends tonight.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE RAW in Evansville, IN saw Dean Ambrose defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas tried to help Miz win but Ambrose fought them both off.

– It appeared last week that Elias Samson’s first main roster feud would be with Dean Ambrose but The Drifter began a feud with Finn Balor on this week’s RAW. After Balor interrupted an in-ring performance by Samson, Samson later attacked Balor backstage during an interview with Charly Caruso and left him laying. Balor tweeted the following on the sneak attack:

Even Charly's shriek sounded better that Samson's guitar 🎸 👎 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 20, 2017

