Three Impact Wrestling producers fired

Impact Wrestling has fired Shane Helms, Al Snow, and Pat Kenney from their roles of producers as more cost-cutting measures are implemented following the takeover of Anthem Sports and Entertainment.

All three have been flooded with messages of appreciation from their now former co-workers. Helms had been working with Impact since 2015 while Snow was there since 2008 and Kenney since 2003.

“The kindness & gratitude for whatever small contribution I’ve made has touched my heart & all I can say is thank you very very much,” Al Snow wrote. Kenney added, “The outpouring of gratitude for my contribution to @IMPACTWRESTLING has been humbling. It’s nice to know I’ve helped so many.”

Meanwhile, Helms first saw the funny side of the story. “I’d like to wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best in their future endeavors. I’ve never been an ass-kisser and I damn sure wasn’t gonna start with an owl,” he wrote, before transitioning to a more serious message. “It was a good little run. The worst thing in wrestling is and always will be the politics. But there’s a lot of talent still there and I really enjoyed my time there. Big thanks to all the guys and gals I worked with.”

Matt Hardy, who had his own fight with Impact and who is a big friend of Helms also chimed in. “Definitely their loss. You have the most creative, on-the-pulse wrestling mind of any producer right now. You are a VESSEL of knowledge,” Hardy wrote.

