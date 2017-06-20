Reigns to challenge for the WWE Universal title at SummerSlam

One of the main events of SummerSlam is half-way done as last night on Raw, Roman Reigns announced that he is the number one contender for the WWE Universal title and will take on either Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe at the pay-per-view.

The announcement did not go down well with Samoa Joe, who came out to proclaim himself as the real number one contender. The two exchanged blows and later in the night, Joe put Reigns to sleep with the Coquina Clutch after Braun Strowman returned to distract Reigns.

A Reigns vs Lesnar match is the likely scenario at this point and it will be a rematch of their WrestleMania 31 match, a match which ended in a triple threat when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase and then pinned Reigns to win his first WWE title.

