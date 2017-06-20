McGregor and Mayweather invited to Monday Night Raw by Triple H

Speaking on Sky Sports News in the United Kingdom, Triple H put on his WWE corporate hat and invited both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Monday Night Raw to promote their mega fight which will take place on August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“They really wanna showcase what they can do? I invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw because there’s no bigger platform they can have to show the world and tell the world why they are the man,” Triple H said.

The former WWE champion asked if a world class boxer, probably the best ever, can stand in the ring with an MMA guy and can that MMA guy bring his striking skills to the level of Floyd Mayweather. “The one thing it will be beyond any shadow of a doubt is entertaining. One thing Floyd Mayweather is, is entertaining. One thing Conor McGregor is, is entertaining,” The Game added.

Mayweather is not new to WWE television as he appeared multiple times in the past including at WrestleMania where he wrestled The Big Show at WrestleMania 24 in Orlando.

On the other hand, McGregor is not new to creating controversy with WWE stars as he ripped on them in the past saying he could beat any one of them any day of the week and calling them “pussies.”

