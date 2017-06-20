Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin and MITB (Video), Randy Orton Stat from St. Louis, More

– Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal talking to Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer on Sunday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of Talking Smack. When asked about Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin, Jinder says he’s a former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner but so is Mojo Rawley and he just beat him last week. Jinder says no one is above him right now as he’s at the top of the mountain and he will see about Corbin when the time comes but right now he has bigger fish to fry. Jinder says he’s worried about keeping the title and going down as the greatest WWE Champion of all time.

Regarding Corbin cashing in on him, Jinder says when Corbin out-works him and deserves to be champion, he will personally give the title to Corbin but that day is not going to come because Jinder simply will not be out-worked. Corbin ends up appearing on set with his briefcase, telling Jinder to kick rocks and warning him.

– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at when referees fight back:

– Hometown star Randy Orton’s loss to the WWE Champion at Money In the Bank was his first televised singles loss from inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. That’s a pretty impressive stat considering how long Orton has been wrestling and how WWE often has the hometown star lose.

– As seen on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos mentioned possibly facing The Hardys soon. Matt Hardy took to Twitter and responded with the following:

