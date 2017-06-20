Daniel Bryan Takes MITB Briefcase from Carmella, Big Match and More Set for Next Week’s SmackDown

Jun 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Due to the controversial ending to the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank ladder match at Sunday’s WWE MITB pay-per-view, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight’s show that Carmella is no longer Ms. Money In the Bank. He took the briefcase from her and announced a MITB Ladder Match for next Tuesday’s SmackDown. The match will feature Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte Flair. The winner will be officially crowned the first-ever Ms. Money In the Bank.

WWE has loaded up next week’s show from San Diego as the current card looks like this:

* MITB Ladder Match with Charlotte, Tamina, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Natalya

* Lana vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line

* Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

* Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Hype Bros. will become the new #1 contenders if they win this non-title match

