Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe Update, Rusev Responds to Diss from a Fan, WWE Main Event

Jun 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar and Joe will both be on next week’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

– WWE taped the following matches last night in Evansville, IN to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

* Kalisto vs. Rhyno
* Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

– As seen below, SmackDown Superstar Rusev took to Twitter on Monday and responded to a knock from a fan:

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

