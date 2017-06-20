Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe Update, Rusev Responds to Diss from a Fan, WWE Main Event

– Below is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar and Joe will both be on next week’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

– WWE taped the following matches last night in Evansville, IN to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

* Kalisto vs. Rhyno

* Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

– As seen below, SmackDown Superstar Rusev took to Twitter on Monday and responded to a knock from a fan:

@RusevBUL What's it like being a massive failure right now? Like massive failure. Embarrassing to say the least #Loser — GavWav (@GavWav) June 19, 2017

Sorry it took me so long to respond I had to find my phone but my estate is huge and I had to park my 200k car. What was the question again https://t.co/rsvzQbweF6 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2017

