WWE’s TLC PPV has been moved to October

The annual WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV, which normally takes place in December, will be in October this year. The event will be at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday, October 22nd. Based on the event page graphic, it appears to be a RAW-exclusive event this year

Last year’s event was exclusive to Smackdown

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)