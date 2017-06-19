Viewership for the Most Recent WWE SmackDown Episode

Last Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for last night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, drew 2.072 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.349 million viewers and a new low for 2017.

SmackDown was #11 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Lead with Jake Tapper, Rachel Maddow, Situation Room, CNN News Room, Last Word, Hannity, Tucker Carlson, The Five, Your World and the Jeff Sessions hearing on FOX News. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind ESPN’s 30 For 30.

In comparison, last Monday’s RAW drew 2.542 million viewer, down from last week’s 2.994 million viewers and a new low for 2017.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewers

May 16th Episode: 2.175 million viewers

May 23rd Episode: 2.328 million viewers

May 30th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

June 6th Episode: 2.349 million viewers

June 13th Episode: 2.072 million viewers

June 20th Episode:

