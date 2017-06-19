Spoilers on Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW In Evansville, IN

Jun 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The plan as of this afternoon for tonight’s WWE RAW main event from Evansville, IN was to do Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, according to PWInsider. As noted, Reigns will open the show with his announcement for the August SummerSlam pay-per-view.

There are also plans for The Revival to officially return tonight as Dash Wilder was recently cleared to return from his broken jaw. They are set to face Enzo Amore and Big Cass at RAW tonight.

WWE also has a MizTV segment booked for tonight, which will focus on Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz not being on the same page for the past few weeks.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad