Seth Rollins Reveals WWE 2K18 Video Game Cover

Jun 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The big announcement from Seth Rollins is that he is on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game.

Rollins made the announcement on ESPN SportsCenter this morning and noted that being on the cover is exciting and while he’s a gamer, it’s weird to see his face on the cover.

WWE 2K18 hits stores this fall on PS4 and Xbox One. It’s also rumored for the Nintendo Switch.

Rollins tweeted the cover below:

