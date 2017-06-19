News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Opening Segment Revealed, Samoa Joe, Bayley, More

Jun 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN as the road to Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam continues.

The opening segment for tonight’s show will see Roman Reigns return to make his announcement for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. No matches have been announced for tonight and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear for the feud with Samoa Joe. Finn Balor is scheduled to appear after not being on the show last week.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Roman Reigns to make SummerSlam announcement Monday night

* Does Samoa Joe have Brock Lesnar’s number?

* Can Bayley get back into the Raw Women’s Title picture?

* What’s next for the Raw Tag Team division?

* Can “The Man” Seth Rollins stand up to a “god”?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad