Baron Corbin talks about winning MITB

Baron Corbin talked about winning MITB last night in an interview with ESPN:

“It’s an amazing moment. I’m here to leave my mark in WWE history. I started that on Day 1 when I walked in and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and now tonight, being Mr. Money in the Bank, pulling that briefcase down. History shows that anybody who gets their hands on the briefcase becomes WWE champion, and so I have no doubts in my mind that that’s next for me. That’s the next step in my career, and this briefcase is going to help achieve that, and nobody’s going to take that away from me.”

source: ESPN





