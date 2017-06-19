AS I SEE IT 6/12: Karma, combat sports, and a happy ending

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

Karma is defined:

In Hinduism and Buddhism: “action, seen as bringing upon oneself inevitable results, good or bad, either in this life or in a reincarnation.

In theosophy: “the cosmic principle according to which each person is rewarded or punished in one incarnation according to that person’s deeds in the previous incarnation.”

In the Urban Dictionary: “Getting what you give…if you do evil things, you get bad karma (ergo, bad things happen). If you’re kindly and a good person, you’ll get good karma (ergo, good things will happen).

It seems that Mauro Ranallo got to cash in a truckload of karma within a last week, as he got two major professional combat sports opportunities.

Bellator signed longstanding MMA commentators Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo to multi-event broadcast agreements beginning this weekend with the high-profile Bellator 180 PPV, live from Madison Square Garden featuring Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva. This sees Ranallo get back together with Bellator President Scott Coker, when Coker ran Strikeforce.

Then, with the stunning confirmation of the August 26 Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight this past weekend, which will be carried by Showtime Boxing; Mauro Ranallo had the play-by-play gig for one of the highest profile combat sports spectacles in the last decade….dropped into his lap.

There is also a third opportunity coming for Ranallo, to be announced Wednesday which he says will shock some. At this point, God only knows what is coming up for him professionally.

This wave of good karma came after the situation where (and spare me the legal statements drafted by WWE Legal which supposedly came out of the mouths of John Layfield and Mauro Ranallo claiming otherwise) Mauro Ranallo was the victim of systemic workplace bullying by John Layfield, either on Layfield’s own, which would hardly be shocking, given the longtime track record of Layfield bullying WWE in-ring and out-of-ring talent….or at the behest (directly or indirectly) of Vince McMahon. This triggered the major depressive episode which has been well documented.

So I’m pleased for Ranallo, who by all appearances is and always been a good person, ready to help others…especially dealing with anxiety and depression issues, with his openness about the issue and advocacy.

I wonder what John Layfield will be doing the evening of August 26, though.

For those of you in central Indiana, if you’d like to create some good karma (and feed some hungry people along the way), Hoosier Pro Wrestling and Aaron’s Sales and Service present their 16th annual “Fill The Shelves” canned food drive show to help local food banks. The event will take place in the Aaron’s parking lot, 2675 National Road, Columbus, IN. Admission is free with six cans for food.

The show will feature 7 big matches, including 4 Hoosier Pro Wrestling Title matches. Fans should bring their own lawn chairs. No outside food or coolers allowed. Concessions and wrestling merchandise will be available.

