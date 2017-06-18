Trailer for Netflix’s documentary on the Hogan/Gawker trial

– The Hulk Hogan vs Gawker trial is part of a Netflix original documentary titled Nobody Speaks: Trials of the Free Press which will be released on June 23 in all Netflix territories. Nobody Speak explores what Peter Thiel’s financial support of the lawsuit against Gawker and Sheldon Adelson’s purchase of the Las Vegas Journal-Review newspaper mean for future of journalism, the First Amendment, and the power of the ultra-wealthy. It also looks at privacy rights against freedom of the press and how big money can silence media through legal means. The documentary is directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Brian Knappenberger.

