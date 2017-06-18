Superstars Predict Women’s MITB (Videos), Brock Lesnar – Samoa Joe, Greatest MITB Cash-Ins

– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at the greatest Money In the Bank cash-ins:

– WWE posted this alternate footage of the brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on last Monday’s RAW:

– Below are videos of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riot, Ember Moon and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss discussing tonight’s women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The Boss predicts Tamina Snuka will win while Bliss goes with Carmella, Bayley picks Carmella, Ruby Riot goes with Becky Lynch and Ember Moon goes with Tamina.

