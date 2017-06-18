Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan on the MITB Controversy, Nikki Bella Backstage, Opening Video

Jun 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the opening video used for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:

– As seen below, Nikki Bella is backstage for tonight’s MITB pay-per-view. She tweeted the following photo after the opening match:

– As noted, tonight’s MITB opener saw Carmella win the first-ever women’s MITB Ladder Match thanks to a major assist from James Ellsworth. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following on the finish:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 34 times, 34 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad