Reason why Bray Wyatt is feuding with Seth Rollins instead of Finn Balor

Jun 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Just a few weeks ago it seemed that Bray Wyatt was set to kick off a feud with Finn Balor, but WWE has decided to go in a different direction, as Wyatt is currently feuding with Seth Rollins.

Sportskeeda reports that plans for Bray Wyatt were changed due to Braun Strowman’s injury. Strowman’s injury caused WWE to shift their plans in a major way, and WWE has other plans for Balor.

WWE officials don’t see Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor as a one and done feud, and it’s currently being postponed until later this year.

