Mauro Ranallo to call Mayweather vs. McGregor

Jun 18, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Good things happen to good people and Mauro Ranallo just got the best news he could probably ever get in his professional career. The former Smackdown announcer has been given the task by Showtime to be the play-by-play man for the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather boxing fight on August 26 live from Las Vegas. Joining him on the broadcast are host Brian Custer, color analysts Al Bernstein and Paul Maglianaggi, ringside reporter Jim Gray and unofficial scorer Steve Farhood. The 47-year-old Ranallo left WWE in March one year into his contract after suffering another bout with depression. When he signed with WWE, he called it his dream job but people within the company didn’t really make him feel welcome. Ranallo this week signed a new deal with Bellator MMA along with longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad