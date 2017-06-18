Mauro Ranallo to call Mayweather vs. McGregor

Good things happen to good people and Mauro Ranallo just got the best news he could probably ever get in his professional career. The former Smackdown announcer has been given the task by Showtime to be the play-by-play man for the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather boxing fight on August 26 live from Las Vegas. Joining him on the broadcast are host Brian Custer, color analysts Al Bernstein and Paul Maglianaggi, ringside reporter Jim Gray and unofficial scorer Steve Farhood. The 47-year-old Ranallo left WWE in March one year into his contract after suffering another bout with depression. When he signed with WWE, he called it his dream job but people within the company didn’t really make him feel welcome. Ranallo this week signed a new deal with Bellator MMA along with longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg.

