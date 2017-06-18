LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PPV 6/18

Joni us tonight at 7pm EST for live coverage of the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

MITB Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Lana vs. Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Kickoff Pre-show

The Hype Bros. vs. The Colons

