Lana on Her MITB Title Shot, Natalya Video from Backstage, New John Cena YouTube Series

– As seen below, John Cena has a new series on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel – Hard Nocks South Life. The series features Cena and his trainer, Rob “Spray” MacIntyre, from the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa.

– Lana tweeted the following on her match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view:

Dare to dream. Tonight history is being made at #MITB ! Good luck to the women in the ladder match & good luck to me ! #RAVISHING 💋 pic.twitter.com/v1QgySKjKS — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 18, 2017

– Below is video of Natalya backstage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis before tonight’s pay-per-view. Going into the first-ever women’s MITB Ladder Match, Natalya admits she’s nervous, scared and excited but says this is one of the biggest matches in her career. She calls the match a huge deal and says it shows WWE is breaking down barriers with women more than ever before.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)