Buddy Wayne passes away

Today we honor Buddy Wayne, a long-time wrestling trainer in the Pacific Northwest who mentored a young Bryan Alvarez during his career, and who was a frequent guest on Wrestling Observer podcast sharing his observations about his own wrestling career (he had worked many WWF and WCW shows in enhancement roles). He had suffered from several medical battles in recent years, including having a heart valve replaced, and sadly he passed away this weekend.

credit: angrymarks.com

