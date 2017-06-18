Becky Lynch confirms a MMA fighter for the Mae Young Classic

Jun 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Becky Lynch was asked about the Mae Young Classic. During the conversation, she indicated that MMA fighter, Shayna Baszler, is going to be involved in the tournament. Baszler also jumped into pro wrestling in 2015 and had a tryout with the WWE last September.

Lynch said:

“I think it is a great opportunity for the wrestlers to show their talent on such a big stage and it is brilliant that they will have a complete show all to themselves. I’ll be there to see every match and this can potentially change the entire scene of women’s wrestling in the WWE. I am excited to see Shayna Baszler in the tournament. It is true that she does not have much experience in pro-wrestling, but her UFC background will give her a huge advantage.”

