Baron Corbin Earns WWE Title Shot with Money In the Bank Main Event Win (Videos, Photos)

Baron Corbin is our current Mr. Money In the Bank after winning the main event of tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Other participants were WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura, who Corbin attacked during his entrance. Nakamura spent most of the match in the back but made a big comeback towards the end.

Corbin now has one year to cash-in his contract for a WWE Title shot.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s MITB main event:

The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg is on his way to the ring with his sights SET on becoming the next Mr. #MITB! pic.twitter.com/m4aLwJPd6r — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017

The only man in this match to have previously won the #MITB 💼 and cash it in is RIGHT HERE, and his name is @HEELZiggler! pic.twitter.com/ZxwpUSH8ry — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

LET'S GO! @iLikeSamiZayn has the biggest opportunity of his career to date RIGHT NOW in the #MITB #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/ZcNvwS8w9T — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017

With @ShinsukeN taken out by @BaronCorbinWWE, this match is UNDERWAY! Who will become Mr. Money in the Bank? #MITB pic.twitter.com/RqPG7ekL1g — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

NO SURPRISE that it's @FightOwensFight who gets the worst of this as @iLikeSamiZayn doesn't hesitate to put it all on the line! #MITB pic.twitter.com/sJ0rJyBRle — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

When the 🐺 @BaronCorbinWWE has a ladder in his hands, the danger factor escalates QUICKLY! #MITB pic.twitter.com/JmH81Di8fI — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

What on 🌎 is @FightOwensFight capable of with a ladder in hand? #MITB pic.twitter.com/00Ld6XYBtN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

The #ShowOff @HEELZiggler sees himself at the top of the ladder grabbing that briefcase to end this match… #MITB pic.twitter.com/aIPD9obd0t — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

Safe to say @iLikeSamiZayn speaks for himself and four other competitors as @BaronCorbinWWE triumphantly raises the #MITB briefcase! pic.twitter.com/iqcvXyUHW9 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

